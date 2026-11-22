Delta automation outage disrupts hundreds of flights ahead of Thanksgiving

Delta Air Lines flights reportedly bound for its Atlanta hub were delayed today after a failure in the automated mass and balance system caused the airline to request a temporary ground stop.

According to reports, the carrier-specific ground stop began at 7:46 a.m. ET stopping Delta mainline and subsidiary flights headed to Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A statement from Delta spokesperson reads: “Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation.”

“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism.”

The disruption aligned with the start of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. Airport officials project more than 4 million passengers will travel through Hartsfield-Jackson between November 19 and December 1.

Delta advises travelers, specifically those connecting through Atlanta to track their flight updates through the Fly Delta app and the airline’s website before going to the airport. It is pertinent to mention here that under Department of Transportation rules, passengers who select not to travel can claim their full refund if their flight is canceled or mainly changed, defined as an arrival delay for three hours, and changes to destination airports or an involuntary re-accommodation.