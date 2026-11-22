Trump warns open borders destroy nations in fiery post

In a recent update, Trump has strongly criticized unrestricted open-border politics, arguing that they risk eroding and affecting countries.

Trump's recent post reads: “OPEN BORDERS DESTROY NATIONS! The USA was very close to being one of them until I came along.”

In the post he underlined and credited himself with preventing disaster for the US supporters hailed it as verification of continuous mass removals while Border Czar Tom Homan supported the strict approach by labeling earlier policies a calculated plot to grow Democratic clout through illegal stay.

The recent message arrives in the wake of the House Democrats’ Protect Our Neighbors Act which critics call amnesty for long-term residents, dividing reactions between demands for rigorous enforcement and notes of Trump’s past flexibility on legal workers.

On social platform X, the post drew reactions from users with one writing, “Dems are NOT proposing amnesty. A path to citizenship that imposes strict eligibility requirements is not blanket amnesty.”

The second lamented, “If you came into the country illegally, you broke the law. That makes you a criminal worthy of deportation, no matter how you’ve lived since. If you voluntarily choose to go home, you can try returning legally, following the process and current laws on the books.”

Third added, “He's right and every parent in this country knows it. a nation that won't defend its border won't be a nation for long. My kids deserve the America I grew up in. Deportations continue, no amnesty, no apology.”