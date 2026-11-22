Paolo Bulgari: Italian jeweller and luxury icon dies at 89

Paolo Bulgari, the acclaimed Italian jeweler and longtime chairman who helped transform his family's Roman boutique into one of the world’s premier luxury brands, died in Rome on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the age of 89.

His family confirmed the news in a statement honoring his entrepreneurial talent and describing him as "the greatest jeweler of our time".

Who was Paolo Bulgari? how he shaped a global luxury house:

Paolo Bulgari was Chairman of the Bvlgari Group and its jewellery pieces have adorned Hollywood stars and royalty including Diana, Princess of Wales.

Born in Rome in 1937 as the grandson of Greek silversmith and founder Sotirios Bulgari, Paolo joined the family firm labled "BVLGARI" in 1960 and became chairman in 1984.

Originally from Paramythia, a mountain village in the Epirus region of northwestern Greece renowned for its silver jewellery, Voulgaris fled Ottoman rule and settled in Naples before opening a shop in Rome.

Paolo Bulgari joined the company shortly after leaving school, becoming an expert in gemstones - eventually leading the business and overseeing international growth.

He championed bold, vibrant gemstone designs inspired by Roman art and led Bulgari's expansion into watches, fragrances, leather goods, and luxury hotels.

The designer brand's celebrity clients have included Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Ingrid Bergman, Sophie Loren, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Rihanna.

LVMH Acquisition & Philanthropy:

Under his leadership, Bulgari became a red-carpet staple worn by icons from Elizabeth Taylor to Zendaya before the family sold its controlling stake to LVMH in 2011 for over $5 billion.

In 2019, he established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to combat educational poverty in Rome's peripheral neighborhoods.

Tribure from Bvlgari group:

The company Bvlgari posted an online tribute to the "true creative soul", whose work would "continue to inspire generations to come".

The business broke into luxury markets and diversified beyond jewellery into watches, perfumes, leather goods and hotels.

"Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specialising in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world's leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style," the Bvlgari company posted on social media.

"He poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewellery.

"Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come."

Funeral Arrangements:

His funeral is scheduled for Monday, November 23, at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome.