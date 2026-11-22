COP31 talks face collapse as EU rejects deal without major fossil fuel commitments

Climate talks at COP31 are on the verge of complete collapse after the EU signaled it would reject the latest draft agreement calling it “greenwashing” over its failure for omitting fossil fuels.

Following more than two weeks of negotiations, which had been due to end on Friday, but extended into the weekend, Turkey’s COP31 President Murat Kurum stated that a deal was not approved stating that we have to accept the will of the parties after the longest COP ever.

COP 31 President Murat Kurum said ahead of the planetary session, “From ⁠what we can see, there is a large majority consensus... there is a compromise on the horizon.”

Observers to the private discussions said Saudi Arabia and other big-oil producer nations had advocated forcefully in negotiations for keeping fossil fuels out of the text.

Speaking on citing the sensitivity of the current negotiations, several delegations raised the prospect of leaving without a deal. In this connection, former climate ministers at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, Jennifer Morgan said: “After ⁠the presidency ignored the views of 150 countries and tabled a very weak text, negotiations are on the brink.”

Critics say the technologies are expensive and untested on a commercial level and that including them in a deal opens the door to oil and gas development.

The presidency gave delegations a few hours to raise any objections to the deal scheduled for later today. Nonetheless, this year’s COP is the first time since the UN’s environmental body confirmed the increase in global temperatures set to blow past 1.5 degrees-a threshold all countries agreed ten years ago to try not to exceed and a limit that once crossed will cause extreme weather events to intensify.