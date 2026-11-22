John Goodman gets candid about late Peter O’Toole

John Goodman has some touching words about his late costar Peter O’Toole.

The duo starred in the 1991 comedy film King Ralph; John portrayed the character Ralph Jones, a singer who becomes king, while Peter, who died in 2013 at 81, played a royal secretary, Sir Cedric Charles Willingham.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, the Emmy-winning actor opened up about his deep admiration for the late legend.

“I loved that man,” John revealed to the outlet. “He was the best storyteller I’ve ever met.”

“Peter O’Toole was a gas and an education. One of the smartest men, maybe the smartest man I’ve ever met, and funny. I just adored him and I miss him,” he added.

The acclaimed actor went on to recall, “The last time I saw him, he came to see a play I was doing in New York. I wish I had known it was the last time I was going to see him, in all honesty.”

Noting, “I want to be him when I grow up. He’s just got a command of the vocabulary. He’s got a writer’s brain.”

“He’s a genius. He’s self-taught and constantly amazed me with whatever,” the Hollywood star further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, apart from acting, Peter O’Toole was a producer and a writer too, as he wrote autobiographical books like Loitering with Intent: The Child and Loitering with Intent: The Apprentice.