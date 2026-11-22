Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes collapses during TV interview

Argentina and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes (32) collapsed during a live post-match television interview in Barranquilla, Colombia, following Boca Juniors' 2–0 victory over Atlético Mineiro in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana final.

Key Details:

What Happened: Moments after captaining Boca Juniors to their first international trophy in 18 years, Paredes was speaking pitchside at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez when he suddenly lost his balance and fainted on camera.

The interviewer attempted to break his fall before medical staff rushed onto the pitch.

Cause & In-Game Warning Signs:

The final was played in oppressive tropical heat (32°C / 90°F and ~80% humidity).

The coach said he had already felt dizzy late in the first half and asked to be substituted in the second half (coming off in the 58th minute).

Boca manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena had admitted that Paredes did have dizzy spells during the match.

“He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling.”

Current Condition:

Paredes recovered quickly after on-field treatment, walked back to his feet, and joined his teammates to lift the trophy.

He later posted an update from the medical room on Instagram quickly reassuring fans: "We're doing well... Thanks to everyone for the messages, it was just dizziness."

Paredes made his return to Boca in 2025 after spells with Roma and Juventus.

He won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar four years ago and was part of the squad that reached the final in New York this summer.