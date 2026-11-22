Quentin Tarantino, Daniella become parents for third time

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella welcomed a baby boy.

The longtime couple shares three children together: eldest son Leo and daughter Adriana, while their third baby boy has just been born.

The news of the baby’s arrival was shared with People Magazine by the third-time father’s representative, stating, “Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy.”

However, the newborn’s name and birth date have not been announced yet.

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding setting on November 28, 2018, at their private home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, and now it's been almost eight years since their marriage.

Moreover, they welcomed their first child on February 22, 2020, while Adriana was born on July 2, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the oscar winning director quentin tarantino has directed many famous films like, Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004), Death Proof (2007), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (2012), The Hateful Eight (2015) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

On the other hand, his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, began her professional singing career in the early 2000’s.