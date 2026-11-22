Tesla rolls out FSD v15 with 'GTA-style' photorealistic Reality View

Tesla has begun rolling out Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v15, a major over-the-air update that introduces a photorealistic "Reality View" and claims a 25-fold improvement in handling safety-critical driving scenarios.

Delivered first to Early Access Program vehicles equipped with AI4 (Hardware 4) computers via software build 2026.38.6.11, the update replaces Tesla’s long-standing abstract wireframe graphics with a real-time generative driving visualization.

Tesla rolls out FSD v15 with 'GTA-style' photorealistic Reality View

Powered by the same end-to-end neural network shared with Tesla’s Robotaxi and Optimus programs, Reality View renders a continuous, video-game-style overhead view of surrounding streets, lane markings, and planned vehicle maneuvers while using less onboard computing power than the previous interface.

Tesla boss Elon Musk says the new Tesla FSD v15 has GTA-Style features.

Beyond the visual overhaul, FSD v15 targets several real-world driving pain points.

Release notes highlight improved pothole and deep standing-water detection, automatic slowdowns for speed cameras, better adherence to school-zone speed limits, and a new Bike Rack Mode that disables rear reversing maneuvers when hitch accessories are attached.

While drivers must still actively supervise the vehicle, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that FSD v15 will expand to a wide public release in December alongside Tesla’s annual 2026 Holiday Update.