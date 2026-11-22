‘The Hunger Games’ director spills on experience with Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson

Frances Lawrence looked back on the cast’s special reunion after almost a decade and a half.

Jennifer has returned in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping with her iconic character Katniss Everdeen; co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Now, speaking with People Magazine, the director of the film, Frances, opened up about their special reunion after 14 years, stating, “It was fantastic.”

He went on to say, “The truth is that we all keep in touch because, you know, I’ve made four movies with Jen and she’s very close with Woody and Josh.”

“So we’ve been in contact, but the fact that we see the three of them together again in the context of making one of these movies again … is really special,” Frances continued.

“The whole crew is the same, so it’s the same cinematographer [Jo Willems] and me and [producer Nina Jacobson] and first AD and still photographer, everybody, so to have that whole reunion is really special,” the filmmaker further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping was released on November 20, 2026.

However, the producer Nina Jacobson offered a behind-the-scenes look at their reunion, saying, “It was all so secretive, and we kept being afraid people would find out — and it was incredible.”

Noting, “The most fun thing was just that the night that they arrived … Francis noticed that Jen and Josh were having, you know, a beer at the bar, and so one by one [the crew and others started to enter next].”

“First Francis and then me, our DP, our camera operator, our still photographer, members of our crew who’ve been there the whole time. Woody came down with his family. It was like a family reunion … shooting it was amazing, but actually just the fact that one by one we all just wanted to hang out was the most special part of it,” she further revealed.