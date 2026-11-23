Russell Brand’s wife addresses backlash over his prison message

Laura Gallacher has spoken out after facing attention over a statement she shared from her husband, Russell Brand, in which he claimed he was innocent of the crimes he was jailed for.

Speaking on their Sunday Service podcast, Gallacher said she now understands the rules at HMP Littlehey, where Brand is being held, and promised to follow them.

“Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that,” she said.

Gallacher also defended her position as Brand's wife, saying she would continue to stand by her family despite the media attention surrounding her.

In the statement she read last week, Brand maintained that he was innocent of the offences for which he had been jailed, claiming that “something strange is happening”.

The statement led to an investigation, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s office describing the situation as “clearly appalling”. It also said prisoners are not allowed to make statements that could upset victims and can only speak to the media in special circumstances.

It was later revealed that Brand could face punishment for allegedly releasing the statement without permission, per a report by The Sun. A source told the publication that his message may have caused further distress to his victims.

Brand and Gallacher married in August 2017 and share three children.