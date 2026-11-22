Miley Cyrus got emotional while saying her wedding vows.

The Oscar-winning singer tied the knot with Maxx Morando on November 21, 2026, in an intimate wedding setting in Palm Springs, California. Moreover, the news was officially disclosed on the singer’s Instagram.

Now, sources offered a touching glimpse into Miley and Maxx’s wedding to People Magazine: “The most special part was seeing Miley’s family all come together to celebrate her,” they revealed.

“They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day,” adding, “Knowing how much it took to get to that point, seeing them all together was really moving.”

The insiders further continued, “It was such a beautiful ceremony. Miley was excited and a little nervous beforehand,” noting, “During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears.”

“She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx,” an insider shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021, and in December 2025, they got engaged.

Previously, the acclaimed singer revealed how they met through a blind date, stating, “We got put on a blind date.”

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,’” she told British Vogue at the time.