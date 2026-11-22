How big box-office hit is 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'?

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth installment in the Hunger Games, and it set the box office on fire, stunning critics.



Providing a renewed boost to the Lionsgate franchise, the latest film hauled in a whopping $120 million in its domestic opening weekend.

Add to this the additional $105 million across 84 territories, and the film generated a massive $225 million globally.

Commenting on the remarkable performance, Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends, said, “‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ posting an impressive $100 million-plus [domestic] debut reinforces just how vital ‘The Hunger Games’ remains as a movie franchise."

Even with the release of GTA VI, the Sunrise on the Reaping fire did not go out.

“Many have speculated as to whether the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ would hurt ‘The Hunger Games’ at the box office, and I think the marketplace has already spoken,” he said.

“There’s plenty of time to play ‘GTA VI’ and make it to a theater to see ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ this weekend," the analyst added.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is running in theatres.