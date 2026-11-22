Trump blames Democrats for major market drop after midterms

In a major update, President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for a significant stock market decline, even though they do not gain control of Congress until January.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “ The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats' rather strange 'win' on November 3rd.”

“This is 100% due to the fact that the Democrats are 'BAD' due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse,”

“If they don't change, FAST, it will only get worse. But fear not, our Country will soon be STRONG AGAIN — Lots of good things happening, Trump continued.”

The timing of Trump’s blame seems strange as Republicans still control the House, the Senate and the White House, with the new Democratic majorities not assuming power until January.

Nonetheless, the slide also comes in the wake of a run of turmoil linked to Trump’s own administration and allies. It is crucial to note that a recent post comes hours later Trump said that it would be challenging for him to collaborate with Senator Chuck Schumer if the Democrat is elected as Senate majority leader.

Despite the midterm wins, Schumer confronts discontented progressives who argue a coalition increasingly shaped by younger, rebellious legislators requires new leadership.