SpaceX sets 32-hour launchpad turnaround record at Vandenberg with NROL-136 mission

SpaceX shattered its all-time launchpad turnaround record early Sunday, November 22, 2026, launching two Falcon 9 rockets from the exact same California pad just 32 hours, 3 minutes, and 21 seconds apart.

Liftoff of the classified NROL-136 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office occurred at 4:23 a.m. PST (12:23 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

That followed Friday night’s USSF-317 launch for the U.S. Space Force at 8:20 p.m. PST, obliterating SLC-4E’s previous site record of roughly 55 hours and 48 minutes by more than 23 hours, while beating SpaceX’s previous company-wide pad turnaround record of 45 hours—set at Cape Canaveral’s SLC-40 in January—by nearly 13 hours.

Rather than reusing the same rocket, ground crews rapidly inspected, rolled out, and fueled a second Falcon 9. First-stage booster B1097, flying its 14th mission, landed smoothly back at Landing Zone 4 roughly 7.5 minutes after liftoff—marking SpaceX’s 680th Falcon booster recovery overall.

SpaceX Vice President of Launch Kiko Dontchev praised the West Coast team for completing the turnaround "with several hours of margin," adding that the company's next target is a 24-hour pad turnaround.