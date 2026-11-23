Australian music promoter Molly Meldrum passes away at 83

Australian TV presenter and music producer Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum, who helped propel the careers of the country's rock groups and singers like AC/DC and Kylie Minogue, passed away aged 83 ‌on Monday after an illness, according to a statement issued by his family.

Part of what he did was also to serve as host of public broadcaster ABC's Countdown music programme. In that capacity Meldrum championed local and international artists from INXS to ABBA, and interviewed figures including Britain's King Charles and Elton John, who called him a ‘national treasure’.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also issued a X post in honor of his life and said, “with an interview ⁠style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him. On Countdown and beyond, he championed Australian artists and brought international acts to our shores. He gave new artists a leg up and established artists a welcoming embrace. And over the years as he implored us to do ourselves a favour, he became a central part of the Australian soundtrack. We were lucky to have him. May Ian 'Molly' Meldrum rest in peace.”

Who is Molly Meldrum?

Meldrum began his career as a music journalist in London, and as a publicist for the Beatles' Apple Records.

He is best known for his 13-year stint hosting Countdown from 1974, where his ‘do yourself a favour’ message to viewers helped boost record sales ‌of ⁠many artists.

Moreover, Meldrum, who produced a series of records ⁠both before and after his time on Countdown, was seriously injured after falling off a ladder at his home in 2011, with well-wishers at ⁠the time including Boy George and Kylie Minogue.

He is survived by his partner and adopted son, the family statement said. No cause of death was given.