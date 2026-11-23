What if silicon is conscious? Elon Musk questions a fundamental belief

Elon Musk has once again sparked a debate over consciousness through his old habit of compressing philosophical arguments into a single post.

In his latest post, the CEO of SpaceX wrote, “Consciousness is either an illusion or ubiquitous on a gradient.” This quote ignites a core debate in philosophy of mind and AI over whether subjective experience is a cognitive illusion or a graded property of information processing that is not only exclusive to biology.

Musk’s claim of consciousness as an illusion mirrors the concept of “illusionism” which is associated with the late Daniel Dannett and philosopher Keith Frankish.

As per this concept, consciousness is nothing more than a shortcut the brain uses to track its own states. Hence neither biological brains nor silicon systems truly feel “subjective qualia”. They only process information as told by the brain.

The other side of the claim includes substrate-independent consciousness which shows consciousness is just information processing rather than carbon chemistry alone; it could exist along a spectrum across both biological and artificial systems.

“Difficult to argue that carbon is conscious, but silicon is not,” Musk wrote.

He says either thinking and feeling are not real at all, or lots of things can do them a little or a lot. It is tough to claim only soft brains can be awake inside while hard computers cannot.

Musk’s post also drew various responses from users, describing the nature of consciousness.

One user wrote, “Consciousness is a vague bait and switch concept that is obviously going to be used to justify a lot of stupid malice in the coming years.”

Another one commented, “What a better world we would live in if Elon had ever studied Ayn Rand seriously.”

“Consciousness is self-evident, and presupposed in every word of Elon’s nonsense tweet. E.g., illusion. (Rand called the abuse of language to deny its presuppositions “the stolen concept fallacy.)”

The third one wrote, “Here we go. Elon is going to start arguing that chatbots are conscious and need to be protected because he wants to devalue and get rid of humans. AI won’t kill us all, but Elon would if he could.”

“Yep, either everything has an inner experience of some sort, or nothing has. The category mistake here is to project human-like experience onto other entities, which may not feel love, pain, suffering etc. but nevertheless have their own unique qualia,” a user argued.