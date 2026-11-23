Trump sends Nvidia board a message about Jensen Huang

President Donald Trump has made a case for Nvidia to rehire Jensen Huang in a recent post on Sunday.

On Truth Social post, Trump has called on the Nvidia board to rehire Jensen for the benefit of the company and the United States, repeating earlier claims that the company’s former CEO remains the best man for one of Silicon Valley’s biggest jobs.

"I hope the board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the company, and also, for the USA," Mr Trump wrote.

The recent statement is the latest one in the series of posts after Huang stepped down as chief executive this month over scandal, highlighting his affair with Alice Huang linked to China’s intelligence service.

On Friday, Trump also urged the board to give Mr Huang a second chance at the company. The White House is still hopeful about the return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia as on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refused to rule out the possibility that Mr Huang could return. But Mr Bessent said an investigation would determine whether chips had been sold to banned states.

"We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, ⁠and we do need answers. It behoves Nvidia to move quickly ​on ⁠this because we want ‌to know what the culture was," Bessent told CBS.

According to Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones, the company has no plans to rehire Mr. Huang.

The statement comes as US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN on Sunday that some chips have ended up in places they shouldn't be, in reference to China.