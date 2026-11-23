Jennifer Lopez’s romance rumors take shocking turn

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s romance got new details.

The acclaimed singer and her co-star Brett Goldstein were recently spotted in LA when they attended a talent manager's party together, as per Radar Online.

A source told the outlet, "This caught a lot of people off guard but it's not a big surprise to anyone who knows Brett."

Moreover, the outlet reported that among the potential romantic interests are Keith Urban and Jennifer’s bodyguard, who was caught flirting with her at Milan Fashion Week; moreover, her fourth husband, with whom she split almost two years ago, never misses an opportunity to speak highly of her.

"It's an exciting time for her as far as dating prospects go," a source noted, "Brett's definitely has a chance. But he needs to get in line!"

"By all accounts they had a fun, flirty time." "It's an exciting time for her as far as dating prospects go," adding, "Brett's definitely has a chance. But he needs to get in line!"

Insiders also revealed that at the time of their film Office Romance’s promotion, the rumored couple were “very touchy-feely.”

"They were very touchy-feely and always laughing," a source told one outlet. "Everyone suspected they were hooking up," they said. "He's very open that he considers J.Lo a total goddess."

"He's been sending flowers, gifts and never misses a chance to check in and wish her well or offer his support. That counts for a lot with J.Lo." They continued. "J.Lo does like Brett, she says he's one of the sweetest guys she's ever known."

"But she's determined to take her time and consider all the options out there before she settles down again. She's having fun and playing the field right now while she heals from her divorce," they further added.