California train robbery investigation exposes alleged $22m organised theft operation

Fourteen people in southern California have been charged over an alleged organised theft operation that targeted moving freight trains and stole more than $22 million worth of goods.

According to The Guardian, US prosecutors accused the group, known as Los Trenes, of robbing at least 36 trains between 2024 and 2026.

The stolen merchandise included thousands of Nike trainers, Milwaukee tools and other products allegedly sold on the black market.

“The scale of the theft is staggering,” said first assistant US attorney Bill Essayli.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Nathan Daniel Angel as the alleged ringleader of the operation, which reportedly involved his father, two uncles and other associates.

According to court documents, members boarded moving trains and cut their air hoses, triggering emergency stops.

Other members then allegedly removed cargo and transported the stolen goods to properties across southern California.

Prosecutors said the group continued operating despite becoming aware of police investigations and arrests involving suspected associates.

The charges follow a 14-month investigation into the alleged thefts.

If convicted, defendants could face significant prison sentences, with some charges carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said authorities were determined to protect freight supply chains and prevent stolen merchandise from reaching illegal markets.