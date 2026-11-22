South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged rapid execution in the global artificial intelligence race on Saturday, November 21, 2026, during an inspection of a $5.2 billion (7 trillion won) AI data center under construction in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

Key Highlights from the Visit:

Lee said, data centres are a major source of chip demand, and he hoped the success of the project, built by South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, would draw further investment from global AI companies.

"The whole world is competing right now, and speed is vital," Lee said in a public video of his tour.

The Core Message:

Touring the construction site roughly 310 km south of Seoul, Lee emphasized urgency amid intensifying global tech competition, stating, "The whole world is competing right now, and speed is vital".

The Project (SK Group & AWS):

Jointly developed by South Korean conglomerate SK Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Ulsan facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2027.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won ‌said in September that the capacity under construction was an initial 103 megawatt by 2029, with plans to expand it by nearly 900 megawatts in the future.

The group is also planning further partnerships with global technology companies as the project progresses, Chey said.

Chip Demand & Regional Growth:

Lee noted that large-scale AI data centers serve as critical demand drivers for South Korea's flagship semiconductor exports and physical AI infrastructure. He also praised the Ulsan build for decentralizing tech investment outside the Seoul metropolitan area.

Addressing Labor Shortages:

After learning that roughly 900 workers are currently deployed at the site, Lee flagged a shortage of specialized construction labor for advanced facilities and directed government ministries to develop workforce training programs.

On Saturday, President Lee said AI investment had mainly been concentrated around Seoul, and that the Ulsan project showed regional growth was possible.