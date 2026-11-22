WhatsApp rolls out cloud backup storage to Android and iPhone users

In a significant update, WhatsApp is gearing up to release its own cloud backup storage for Android and iOS users, providing an alternative to Google Drive and Apple's iCloud for saving chat histories.

As per WABetaInfo, the latest feature lets users switch their backup provider directly from the Chat Backup settings.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is providing 2GB of free cloud storage, while WhatsApp Plus subscribers will get nearly 100GB of backup space.

On iOS, Meta One subscribers can access up to 4TB of storage. All backups saved on WhatsApp's servers will be protected by end-to-end encryption by default, with users able to secure their data through a passkey or a 64-digit encryption key.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will retain users' latest backups for four months after a subscription expires rather than deleting them immediately.

However, the new backup service comes with a limitation. Users cannot use WhatsApp cloud backups to restore chat histories when switching between Android and iOS.

They will require users to use the app's built-in chat transfer feature instead.

Alongside the update, WhatsApp is experimenting with sticker reactions, raising group chat capacity from over 1,000 to 1.500 members and launching shared chat themes across Android and iOS.

Availability

WhatsApp’s new update is currently launched gradually, with accessibility based on the app variant and user eligibility.