GTA 6 faces mixed reactions as players review story and graphics
GTA 6 players continue exploring Vice City, Rockstar's approach to realism is emerging as one of the game's best features
GTA 6 is capturing significant attention all across the social media for its highly realistic open world, with players appreciating its detailed environments, lifelike NPC behaviour, immersive interactions and impressive attention to detail.
A few days following its release, GTA 6 players have especially underscored the game's dynamic weather, realistic character movements, detailed street activities and responsive surroundings.
These features make Vice City feel more alive, letting players experience a virtual world, which is quite similar to everyday life.
Taking to social media sites like X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their reviews after playing the highly anticipated game, which took the internet by storm.
A fan reviewed the game, writing, "After 16 hours of playing GTA 6, here's my honest review:
- Gameplay: 4/10
- Story: 3/10
- Characters: 4/10
- Character Development: 3/10
- OST: 2/10
- Graphics: 7/10
- Map Design: 5/10
- Mission Design: 3/10
- Driving: 5/10
- Overall: 3.5/10
A pretty disappointing experience. Not worth the 13-year wait."
Another fan expressed disappointment, writing, "My opinion on GTA6 before release: Story probably will be garbage, gameplay great."
"My opinion after playing: Story is indeed garbage, gameplay great but some realism choices harm it gameplay gets boring faster than gta5. Gta6 indeed failed to live up to the hype at-least to me. Great game, not 2 billion dollars 13 years of wait level great," a fan added.
"Lacy rates the GTA VI story a 6/10 after completing 50% of the game, calling it "slow" and "underwhelming."
"It's been way too focused as Jason and Lucia as a relationship.. I think its underwhelming for me compared to the GTA 5 story," a third fan wrote.
The attention to detail has sparked discussions across gaming enthusiasts, with fans sharing gameplay clips and comparing the experience with previous GTA titles.
As GTA 6 players continue exploring Vice City, Rockstar's approach to realism is emerging as one of the game's best features.
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