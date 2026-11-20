Anthropic IPO could turn thousands of employees into multimillionaires

According to SEC filings and investors, the average Anthropic employee could be worth over $40 million after the company’s IPO today with over 400 employees probably estimated to hold more than $100 million.

Anthropic’s market value would top $1.4 trillion at a share price of $83, ranking it one of the ten most valuable companies in the US. This marks not just the largest IPO in history by dollar amount but also one of the fastest wealth-generating moments in history.

If the stock trades at $83 a share, regulatory findings indicate that Anthropic staff will have a combined net worth of about $232 billion based on their shareholdings. The total works out to an average of approximately $44 million per employee.

Earlier, hires could realize substantial returns given their larger equity holdings though many employees are hired lately. Economists say that while companies face a complex lock-up schedule, the wealth is poised to filter rapidly through the company.

Anthropic’s culture of effective altruism along with its generous equity-matching program for employee stock is intended to spark a wave of giving specifically to donor-advised funds. Furthermore, Michael Faust, president of wealth management at Bailard Inc. stated, “Some of the companies going public now really encourage their employees to give, and they match it. That could make a huge difference for Bay Area nonprofits for a long time to come.”