Google adds AI-powered computer use to Gemini app on macOS
Gemini's new feature will be able to manage multi-step tasks involving local files, native Mac applications and web browsing
Google has officially released the latest computer-use feature for its Gemini desktop application on macOS, letting the AI agent perform tasks on users’ behalf by navigating websites as well as apps in the background.
With this feature, Gemini users will be able to efficiently manage multi-step tasks involving local files, native Mac applications and web browsing.
Users can give the assistant instructions and monitor its actions via a live preview in the chat while continuing to use their computers.
AI agent takes control of tasks
Google said the feature could assist in automating repetitive activities, including filling out forms, organizing files into folders, processing several files and creating slideshows using information from documents or online dashboards.
Moreover, users can halt or pause the agent and approve its actions ahead of carrying out.
Notably, the release comes amid intensifying competition among the AI rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta, which have already released similar features.
Gemini computer-use feature's availability
Currently, the Gemini’s computer-use feature is accessible in English to users in the United States. It needs the Gemini Mac application and a Google AI Plus, Pro or Ultra subscription.
Notably, Google has yet to officially announce details about its further expansion.
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