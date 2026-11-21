Anthropic's stock market debut overshadowed by AI's claim to solve maths mystery

In a significant breakthrough in AI-assisted research, Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude has reportedly produced a proof of the highly popular Riemann hypothesis, one of mathematics' most challenging unsolved problems.

On Friday, the Mathematician and Anthropic employee Levent Alpöge claimed that he used a non-public variant of Claude over six weeks to develop a detailed proof of the hypothesis, which dates back nearly 170 years.

Notably, the major milestone comes after a massive stock market debut, hitting the valuation to $1.8 trillion.

Alpöge published a document outlining the proposed proof, describing the development as "one dawn across science of something far greater".

The Riemann hypothesis, named after mathematician Bernhard Riemann, concerns the distribution of prime numbers that are crucial to number theory and have applications across mathematics.

If verified, the proof would represent one of the most major mathematical discoveries in history.

However, the claim has yet to be independently verified. Prominent mathematician Terence Tao stated the verification process would take some time, although the presence of a human author could assist scientists assess the proof.

The proposed proof, written in Lean, a programming language used to formally authenticate mathematical arguments, reportedly exceeds 250,000 pages.

Alpöge stated he contacted Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei regarding announcing the discovery, addressing that the timing coincided with the company's stock market debut.

He dismissed speculation that the timing was deliberate, saying he had been unable to wait any longer to share the work.

The claim comes after a series of AI-assisted mathematical breakthroughs announced on Anthropic and OpenAI in recent months, including progress on the Navier-Stokes equations that describe fluid motion.

However, multiple mathematicians have raised concerns regarding the AI-powered firms publicising unauthorised mathematical accomplishment to demonstrate their commercial capabilities.

As per experts, the latest claim would need additional scrutiny ahead of getting accepted as a correct solution to the Riemann hypothesis.