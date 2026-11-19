Dutch privacy watchdog warns consumers against purchasing smart glasses: Here’s why
Dutch data protection authority issued an advisory against buying AI camera glasses
The Netherlands’ privacy watchdog AP reportedly advised consumers on Thursday not to purchase smart glasses, stating that the products endanger both operators and bystanders after studying six types available on the Dutch market.
The AP has the power to fine companies for unauthorized processing of personal data but cannot impose a total prohibition on smart glasses, a decision that falls to product safety regulators. However, the recent advice comes as the watchdog prepares to take on broader enforcement powers under the EU’s AI act, potentially expanding its authority over rules governing AI-enabled consumer products.
In this connection, the organization's vice chair Monique Verduer said in a statement, “A pair of glasses that also gives you the wrong advice when someone's life is at stake goes one step too far.”
Dutch consumer and rights groups sued Meta in October, asserting that its smart glasses infringe upon privacy statutes with a pretrial conference scheduled for November 26.
Earlier, Meta said that every pair of its glasses with a camera has a bright light that blinks when a video or photo is taken. Furthermore, Dutch retail chain Hans Anders halted sales of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium making a notable move of its kind for a retailer.
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