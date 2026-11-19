UK government ordered to reveal secret Apple request after tribunal ruling

The British government has issued an order to access customer data held by Apple-a London tribunal affirmed on Thursday, overruling an assertion that revealing the mandate’s existence could compromise national security.

The government had said it could not comment on the existence of the order designated as a technical capability notice due to its adherence to a policy of neither confirming nor denying allegations.

A government spokesperson said in a statement, “Apple has been helping the police and intelligence ⁠agencies pursue criminals and bring them to justice for several years, in accordance with the law.”

Apple launched a fresh challenge against the government at the tribunal but had been unable to provide more details because of legal restrictions.

The tribunal stated in its ruling, “The government has not established that it would be damaging to national security to reveal in these proceedings, as is the case, that (Britain's interior ministry) has given Apple a technical capability notice.”

The tribunal said it had issued sealed rulings that could not be made public without compromising the public interest. Thursday’s ruling was to consider whether the notice could be officially recognized though a hearing on the merits of the case is not anticipated until next year.

Lawyers for campaign groups Privacy International and Liberty stated the denial to acknowledge the order’s existence had become farcical after US politicians referred to the initial directive as corroborated by anonymous British officials. The tribunal further stated that whether details of the government’s notice could be revealed without being detrimental to national security or the public interest would be addressed in further proceedings.