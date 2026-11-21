YouTube nears $3B deal with US school districts over addiction claims, report

YouTube has reached an agreement in principle to potentially pay around $3 billion to thousands of U.S. school districts over lawsuits accusing the platform of fueling youth social media addiction and mental health harms.

The ‌ report said, the deal also includes product safeguards for teens and is contingent on a majority of districts signing on, with finalization likely to take a few months.

Scope & Terms:

According to a Bloomberg News report, the proposed agreement in principle involves roughly $3 billion across thousands of U.S. school districts—from major systems like New York City and Los Angeles to smaller districts—and also includes new safeguards for teen users.

What Schools Are Seeking:

Districts have sued YouTube alongside Meta, Snap, and TikTok, alleging that features such as recommendation algorithms, autoplay, and infinite scroll contributed to student addiction, anxiety, depression, and eating disorders, forcing schools to spend money on mental health staffing and enforcing phone bans.

Approval & Timeline: Finalizing the deal will likely take several months and requires sign-off from a majority of participating districts, with districts that opt out able to pursue individual claims.

Broader Litigation Context

Ongoing Social Media Suits: More than 10,000 lawsuits have been filed over the past five years against YouTube, Meta, Snap, and TikTok by school districts, individuals, and state attorneys general.

Because the agreement is in principle and still subject to formalization and district-level sign-off, exact distribution mechanics, timelines, and final terms could still evolve as paperwork is completed.

A September survey of more than 2,000 high-school students by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute found that over 30% used YouTube for entertainment rather than teacher-directed activities during the school day.

The schools say they have had to spend money enforcing phone bans, and hiring mental-health staff, and they are seeking funds and platform changes.

The next federal school trial, involving Tucson, Arizona, is set for February, with Meta, TikTok and Snap still defendants, the report added.

In August, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over the next decade and strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram to settle claims by nearly all US states that it designed its platforms to addict children.

Unlike the other platforms, YouTube has been broadly ‌adopted by schools for classroom use.

The companies have denied the claims.

Any settlement would have to be approved by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, who is overseeing the litigation.