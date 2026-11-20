Trump, Xi agreed that military AI decisions should involve humans: Here’s why

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed humans should always be involved in artificial intelligence-driven military choices despite intense competition for AI leadership.

Bessent stated after returning from Trump’s meeting with Xi in Shenzhen, China that the accord ranked among the key accomplishments of Trump’s trip to Asia.

He further stated referring to the Trump administration's favored term for the technology, “ super intelligence, “I think ⁠it was very important that President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any ​military decisions that SI make makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military ​actions.”

Bessent further explained that the US-China agreement on the military use of the technology mandating human oversight and other protections would remain insulated from the two nations’ race for AI dominance. He added that US AI labs are required to maintain their technological lead as the best defense against dangerous Chinese AI models.

Bessent further minimized the differences that he had voiced between the views of Treasury and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on AI chip restrictions over the mounting Nvidia scandal, adding Trump administration officials were committed to following Trump’s instructions.

It is crucial to note that the Commerce Department took significant steps on Monday to further limit China’s access to advanced AI chips including those used by foreign data centers where Chinese companies can utilize computing power.