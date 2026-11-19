GTA 6 cheat codes for PS5 and Xbox available: Try them out
The latest GTA 6 comes with plenty of cheat codes that will help in taking your gaming experience to the next level
GTA 6 cheats codes are now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X players worldwide, allowing them to create chaos and unlock a range of cutting-edge abilities across Leonida.
However, players must first complete Jason and Lucia’s main storyline to access the cheat menu.
The game features 61 cheat codes, which can be unlocked via extra challenges. Ahead of start using them, remember that activating cheats disables Trophies, Achievements and the ability to save during that play session. This guide is being updated as more codes are discovered.
Are there cheat codes for GTA 6?
Yes, GTA 6 comes with plenty of cheat codes that will help in taking your gaming experience to the next level:
GTA 6 cheat codes Xbox series X and PS5
Try out these cheat codes for Xbox series X and PS5 for enhanced gaming experience
$250,000
Instantly gives you $250,000.
To unlock: Complete the story.
To activate on D-pad: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right
Drunk
Instantly makes you and your partner drunk.
To unlock: Spend $2,500 on alcohol.
To activate on D-pad: Up, Left, Right, Up, Up, Left, Right, Up, Left, Right
Raise Heat Level
Raises your level of heat across the map.
To unlock: Lose a 3-star GTA 6 Wanted Level 25 times.
To activate on D-pad: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up
Raise Wanted Level
Raises your Wanted Level across the map.
To unlock: Lose a 3-star Wanted Level 50 times.
To activate on D-pad: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up
Unlimited Focus
Focus never runs out.
To unlock: Complete the story.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right
No Fall Damage
You are immune to fall damage.
To unlock: Survive a freefall from 40 feet 20 times.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Parachute
Unlocks a parachute to your loadout.
To unlock: Complete 50 skydives or base jumps from 300 feet or higher.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Body Armor
Adds body armor to your loadout.
To unlock: Complete 100 workouts.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down
Repair Vehicle
Fully repairs your current vehicle.
To unlock: Get 1st place in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Unlimited Nitrous
Nitrous and fuel never runs out on vehicles.
To unlock: Complete 50 stunt jumps.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
GTA 6 Combat Cheat Codes
Here's a list of GTA 6 Combat Cheat codes:
Max Ammo
Fills all ammo to maximum.
To unlock: Win 25 Bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left
Infinite Ammo
Ammo never runs out.
To unlock: Win 25 Silver medals or higher at shooting ranges.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down
No Reload
Ammo never runs out with no need to reload.
To unlock: Win 25 Gold medals at shooting ranges.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up
All Explosive Weapons
Adds all explosive weapons to your loadout with full ammo.
To unlock: Throw 100 grenades.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Incendiary Ammo
All ammo is incendiary.
To unlock: Burn 100 enemies with fire damage.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Exploding Bottles
All bottles explode when damaged.
To unlock: Throw 100 molotovs.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Explosive Shotgun
Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw to your loadout that fires explosive shells.
To unlock: Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hauners H-AT
Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout.
To unlock: Blow up 100 vehicles.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Attack Force
Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact.
To unlock: Complete the story.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down
Exploding Balls
Sports balls explode on impact.
To unlock: Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right
Vehicle Force
Vehicle collisions launch targets.
To unlock: Kill 25 enemies (or civilians) with a vehicle.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down
GTA 6 Environment Cheat Codes
Move Time Forward
Moves the time of day forward.
To unlock: Find 10 collectible watches.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Pause Time of Day
Pauses the current time of day.
To unlock: Find 20 collectible watches.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Cycle Weather
Adjusts the weather conditions.
To unlock: Reveal the entire map.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
GTA 6 Vehicle Cheat Codes
Here's a list of GTA 6 Vehicle cheat codes for an improved gaming experience:
Interstate Ambulance
Spawns an Interstate Ambulance.
To unlock: Discover the Interstate Ambulance in the Progress menu.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Airboat 09
Spawns an Airboat 09.
To unlock: Complete 5 survival challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Bravado Banshee
Spawns a Bravado Banshee.
To unlock: Complete all combat challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Tuff BMX
Spawns a tuff BMX.
To unlock: Complete 5 fitness challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Maibatsu Boomazoom
Spawns a Maibatsu Boomazoom at your current location.
To unlock: Complete 5 shopping challenges.
To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left
Nagasaki Carbon RS
Spawns a Nagasaki Carbon RS.
To unlock: Complete all exploration challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
'65 Vapid Dominator
Spawns a '65 Vapid Dominator.
To unlock: Complete all fitness challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Progen Emerus
Spawns a Progen Emerus.
To unlock: Complete all vehicle challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Inflatable Flamingo
Spawns an Inflatable Flamingo.
To unlock: Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
MTL Pumper
Spawns an MTL Pumper.
To unlock: Discover the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu.
To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up
Vapid Stainer G2 Taxi
Spawns a Vapid Stainer G2 Taxi.
To unlock: Complete 5 sports challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hauners P-996 Lazer
Spawns a Hauners P-996 Lazer.
To unlock: Complete all challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
HVY Bulldozer
Spawns an HVY Bulldozer.
To unlock: Discover the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress menu.
To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down
Lapwing Mallard
Spawns a Lapwing Mallard.
To unlock: Complete 5 vehicle challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Brimstone Golfer
Spawns a Brimstone Golfer.
To unlock: Complete all sports challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hauners Rhino Tank
Spawns a Hauners Rhino Tank.
To unlock: Complete all survival challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Maibatsu Sanchez
Spawns a Maibatsu Sanchez.
To Unlock: Complete 5 criminal challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Nagasaki Sea Sparrow
Spawns a Nagasaki Sea Sparrow.
To unlock: Complete 5 exploration challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Speeder 700 GT
Spawns a Speeder 700 GT.
To unlock: Complete 5 combat challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Truffade Thrax
Spawns a Truffade Thrax.
To unlock: Complete all shopping challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Western Zombie Bobber
Spawns a Western Zombie Bobber.
To unlock: Complete all criminal challenges.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
GTA 6 Screen Filters cheat codes
Here's a list of GTA 6 Screen Filters cheat codes:
Golden Hour
Applies a golden filter with a widescreen aspect ratio.
To unlock: Spend 4 hours holding hands.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Powdered Sugar
Turns the world white with sparkling highlights.
To unlock: Scan all space debris with WAiNK.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Pinhole
Applies a pinhole camera filter.
To unlock: Clear 25 gang operations with your partner.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Neon Jungle
Applies neon highlights to the world.
To unlock: Discover all 16 Girlypop Vehicles.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Yesteryear
Applies a black & white CRT TV filter.
To unlock: Discover the Ridgway.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Cataclysm
Fills the world with murky smoke.
To unlock: Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right
Videotape
Applies a videotape-style filter.
To unlock: Complete 50 activities with your partner.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Dark Mirror
Flips the world upside down and turns it black.
To unlock: Make $500,000 selling vehicles.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Migraine
Applies a blurred, distorted filter.
To unlock: Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted Level.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Dollhouse
Applies a vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio.
To unlock: Spend 8 hours with your partner.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right
Bubblegum
Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights.
To unlock: Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Fast Forward
Applies a motion blur and accelerates cloud movements.
To unlock: Complete 50 meditations.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Fisheye
Applies a fisheye filter.
To unlock: Catch 100 fish.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Faded Glory
Applies a color CRT TV filter.
To unlock: Rob 50 stores with your partner.
To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right
Pixel Art
Applies a pixelated filter.
To unlock: Make $250,000 selling collectibles.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hellscape
Turns the world red and orange with a heat haze.
To unlock: Steal 100 cop vehicles.
To activate on D-pad: TBC
How to redeem GTA 6 cheat codes?
Follow these steps to easily use GTA 6 cheat codes and enjoy the gameplay:
- Initially, enter free-roam mode in GTA 6 and click Up on the D-pad to open your in-game phone.
- From the main phone screen, hold L1/LB and R1/RB simultaneously.
- Use the D-pad to insert the relevant GTA 6 cheat code.
- Activate the cheat and enjoy its effect.
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