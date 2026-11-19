GTA 6 cheat codes for PS5 and Xbox available: Try them out

GTA 6 cheats codes are now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X players worldwide, allowing them to create chaos and unlock a range of cutting-edge abilities across Leonida.

However, players must first complete Jason and Lucia’s main storyline to access the cheat menu.

The game features 61 cheat codes, which can be unlocked via extra challenges. Ahead of start using them, remember that activating cheats disables Trophies, Achievements and the ability to save during that play session. This guide is being updated as more codes are discovered.

Are there cheat codes for GTA 6?

Yes, GTA 6 comes with plenty of cheat codes that will help in taking your gaming experience to the next level:

GTA 6 cheat codes Xbox series X and PS5

Try out these cheat codes for Xbox series X and PS5 for enhanced gaming experience

$250,000

Instantly gives you $250,000.

To unlock: Complete the story.

To activate on D-pad: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right

Drunk

Instantly makes you and your partner drunk.

To unlock: Spend $2,500 on alcohol.

To activate on D-pad: Up, Left, Right, Up, Up, Left, Right, Up, Left, Right

Raise Heat Level

Raises your level of heat across the map.

To unlock: Lose a 3-star GTA 6 Wanted Level 25 times.

To activate on D-pad: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up

Raise Wanted Level

Raises your Wanted Level across the map.

To unlock: Lose a 3-star Wanted Level 50 times.

To activate on D-pad: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up

Unlimited Focus

Focus never runs out.

To unlock: Complete the story.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right

No Fall Damage

You are immune to fall damage.

To unlock: Survive a freefall from 40 feet 20 times.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Parachute

Unlocks a parachute to your loadout.

To unlock: Complete 50 skydives or base jumps from 300 feet or higher.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Body Armor

Adds body armor to your loadout.

To unlock: Complete 100 workouts.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down

Repair Vehicle

Fully repairs your current vehicle.

To unlock: Get 1st place in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Unlimited Nitrous

Nitrous and fuel never runs out on vehicles.

To unlock: Complete 50 stunt jumps.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

GTA 6 Combat Cheat Codes

Here's a list of GTA 6 Combat Cheat codes:

Max Ammo

Fills all ammo to maximum.

To unlock: Win 25 Bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left

Infinite Ammo

Ammo never runs out.

To unlock: Win 25 Silver medals or higher at shooting ranges.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down

No Reload

Ammo never runs out with no need to reload.

To unlock: Win 25 Gold medals at shooting ranges.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up

All Explosive Weapons

Adds all explosive weapons to your loadout with full ammo.

To unlock: Throw 100 grenades.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Incendiary Ammo

All ammo is incendiary.

To unlock: Burn 100 enemies with fire damage.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Exploding Bottles

All bottles explode when damaged.

To unlock: Throw 100 molotovs.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Explosive Shotgun

Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw to your loadout that fires explosive shells.

To unlock: Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Hauners H-AT

Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout.

To unlock: Blow up 100 vehicles.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Attack Force

Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact.

To unlock: Complete the story.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down

Exploding Balls

Sports balls explode on impact.

To unlock: Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right

Vehicle Force

Vehicle collisions launch targets.

To unlock: Kill 25 enemies (or civilians) with a vehicle.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down

GTA 6 Environment Cheat Codes

Move Time Forward

Moves the time of day forward.

To unlock: Find 10 collectible watches.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Pause Time of Day

Pauses the current time of day.

To unlock: Find 20 collectible watches.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Cycle Weather

Adjusts the weather conditions.

To unlock: Reveal the entire map.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right

GTA 6 Vehicle Cheat Codes

Here's a list of GTA 6 Vehicle cheat codes for an improved gaming experience:

Interstate Ambulance

Spawns an Interstate Ambulance.

To unlock: Discover the Interstate Ambulance in the Progress menu.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Airboat 09

Spawns an Airboat 09.

To unlock: Complete 5 survival challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Bravado Banshee

Spawns a Bravado Banshee.

To unlock: Complete all combat challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Tuff BMX

Spawns a tuff BMX.

To unlock: Complete 5 fitness challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Maibatsu Boomazoom

Spawns a Maibatsu Boomazoom at your current location.

To unlock: Complete 5 shopping challenges.

To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left

Nagasaki Carbon RS

Spawns a Nagasaki Carbon RS.

To unlock: Complete all exploration challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

'65 Vapid Dominator

Spawns a '65 Vapid Dominator.

To unlock: Complete all fitness challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Progen Emerus

Spawns a Progen Emerus.

To unlock: Complete all vehicle challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Inflatable Flamingo

Spawns an Inflatable Flamingo.

To unlock: Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

MTL Pumper

Spawns an MTL Pumper.

To unlock: Discover the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu.

To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up

Vapid Stainer G2 Taxi

Spawns a Vapid Stainer G2 Taxi.

To unlock: Complete 5 sports challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Hauners P-996 Lazer

Spawns a Hauners P-996 Lazer.

To unlock: Complete all challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

HVY Bulldozer

Spawns an HVY Bulldozer.

To unlock: Discover the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress menu.

To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down

Lapwing Mallard

Spawns a Lapwing Mallard.

To unlock: Complete 5 vehicle challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Brimstone Golfer

Spawns a Brimstone Golfer.

To unlock: Complete all sports challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Hauners Rhino Tank

Spawns a Hauners Rhino Tank.

To unlock: Complete all survival challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Maibatsu Sanchez

Spawns a Maibatsu Sanchez.

To Unlock: Complete 5 criminal challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Nagasaki Sea Sparrow

Spawns a Nagasaki Sea Sparrow.

To unlock: Complete 5 exploration challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Speeder 700 GT

Spawns a Speeder 700 GT.

To unlock: Complete 5 combat challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Truffade Thrax

Spawns a Truffade Thrax.

To unlock: Complete all shopping challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Western Zombie Bobber

Spawns a Western Zombie Bobber.

To unlock: Complete all criminal challenges.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

GTA 6 Screen Filters cheat codes

Here's a list of GTA 6 Screen Filters cheat codes:

Golden Hour

Applies a golden filter with a widescreen aspect ratio.

To unlock: Spend 4 hours holding hands.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Powdered Sugar

Turns the world white with sparkling highlights.

To unlock: Scan all space debris with WAiNK.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Pinhole

Applies a pinhole camera filter.

To unlock: Clear 25 gang operations with your partner.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Neon Jungle

Applies neon highlights to the world.

To unlock: Discover all 16 Girlypop Vehicles.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Yesteryear

Applies a black & white CRT TV filter.

To unlock: Discover the Ridgway.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Cataclysm

Fills the world with murky smoke.

To unlock: Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right

Videotape

Applies a videotape-style filter.

To unlock: Complete 50 activities with your partner.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Dark Mirror

Flips the world upside down and turns it black.

To unlock: Make $500,000 selling vehicles.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Migraine

Applies a blurred, distorted filter.

To unlock: Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted Level.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Dollhouse

Applies a vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio.

To unlock: Spend 8 hours with your partner.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right

Bubblegum

Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights.

To unlock: Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Fast Forward

Applies a motion blur and accelerates cloud movements.

To unlock: Complete 50 meditations.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Fisheye

Applies a fisheye filter.

To unlock: Catch 100 fish.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Faded Glory

Applies a color CRT TV filter.

To unlock: Rob 50 stores with your partner.

To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right

Pixel Art

Applies a pixelated filter.

To unlock: Make $250,000 selling collectibles.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

Hellscape

Turns the world red and orange with a heat haze.

To unlock: Steal 100 cop vehicles.

To activate on D-pad: TBC

How to redeem GTA 6 cheat codes?

Follow these steps to easily use GTA 6 cheat codes and enjoy the gameplay: