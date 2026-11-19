Anthropic shares skyrocket 26.5% in Nasdaq debut, hit $1.9 trillion valuation

Anthropic is set to reach a $1.9 trillion valuation in its Nasdaq debut as investors eye purchasing shares in the first publicly traded frontier leading player of artificial intelligence (AI) company.

Ant stock was likely to open at $105, around 26.5% above its initial public offering (IPO) price of $83, as per market indications at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Anthropic IPO stock

During its record-breaking IPO, the Claude AI manufacturer sold 980 million shares at $83 each, surpassing its initial price range of $70 to $78.

Its IPO proceeds may reach $93.5 billion if underwriters exercise their option to buy extra shares. Including a separate $26 billion private placement, the total has surpassed $107 billion.

AI industry benchmark

It is pertinent to mention Anthropic's listing is currently considered a great test of investor confidence in the advanced AI industry, especially after continuous concerns over its rising costs, debts, and market volatility.

The company has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners, including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, underscoring the scale of investment required to sustain its expansion.

Anthropic’s IPO may significantly contribute in increasing its founder’s net worth, CEO Dario Amodei and six co-founders collectively own around 10% of the company, having an equity of approximately $150 billion at the IPO price.

Investors will diligently monitor the Anthropic stock's performance as a possible benchmark for the broader AI industry, with rival OpenAI reportedly considering a 2027 listing.