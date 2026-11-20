Democrats open probe into Nvidia’s role in US Megaspeed investigation

Democratic lawmakers have launched an inquiry into Nvidia’s potential sway over a US Commerce Department probe of cloud company Megaspeed over the suspected diversion of chips to China.

According to the November 19 letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the House Democrats stated they wanted to know whether the department enabled a major domestic corporation closely connected to administration officials to interfere with a federal investigation.

Megaspeed which has drawn public attention since news broke that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang whom US authorities accused of being a Chinese spy has been under investigation.

The departments of Commerce and Justice said this week that Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that runs data centers, has faced a two-year federal inquiry.

They further explained that Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 regarding sales to the company, carried out a joint on-site inspection of Megaspeed with Singaporean authorities in June 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang.

A spokesperson for the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security stated in a statement, “ BIS ​conducts all enforcement strictly by the book.”

“BIS enforces aggressively across the board, including with respect to chip smuggling.”

Megaspeed said it adheres to all governing laws including US export control regulations. Furthermore, an Nvidia spokesperson said that as an American company, it collaborates with department officials to address inquiries, share updates and seek direction.