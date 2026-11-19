WhatsApp raises group chat limit from 1,024 to 1,500 members

WhatsApp has introduced a significant update that raises the maximum group chat size from 1,024 to 1,500 members, allowing users engaged with the app to create enlarged groups, bringing more people into a single chat.

As per WABetaInfo, the update remains accessible to certain users on the latest variants of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp has issued a significant update to existing groups to support the new limit, meaning administrators do not need to take extra steps, aiming to raise their group's capacity.

The update lets admins add nearly 476 more members to their existing groups, assisting enlarged communities, schools, families, and professional teams communicate without creating multiple separate chats.

Community group chats included

The increased limit also applies to individual group chats within WhatsApp Communities. However, the community announcement group remains unchanged, as it already supports up to 2,000 members.

Moreover, the raised limit is not only limited to group chats, but it also applies to the the limit of group chats within WhatsApp Communities.

WhatsApp's latest update comes after the launch of several group chat features, including longer message pinning, group status updates, chat filters for mentions and replies, and message history sharing for new members.

WhatsApp new feature’s availability

WhatsApp’s new 1,500-member limit feature is being introduced gradually; however, the details about its broader release remain undisclosed.