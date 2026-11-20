Indonesia demands clarification from Google over 19,000 YouTube channel removals

Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) has asked Google to explain the termination of more than 19,000 YouTube channels linked to Indonesia during the third quarter of 2026.

In its Influence Operations Bulletin Q3 2026, released October 30, Google reported removing 19,372 Indonesia-linked channels—alongside a separate 17-channel entry—between July and September over coordinated influence operations.

According to the report, the channels largely posted Indonesian-language content supporting the government and criticizing its critics.

Ministry Demands and Google’s Response

Senior ministry official Mediodecci Lustarini said Jakarta requested a written explanation with examples detailing Google’s detection criteria, review processes, accuracy rates, potential error margins, and methods for determining geographic origin.

Indonesia requested that the tech giant provide the methodology, the review process, details about how accuracy is measured and detection error rates, the ministry said, following a meeting with Google Indonesia representatives.

"We asked Google to provide a written explanatory note, along with examples, detailing the parameters and methods used to detect and take action against accounts that were ultimately terminated," said ministry senior official Mediodecci Lustarini.

Komdigi stressed that large-scale moderation must be transparent, fair, and proportional. A Google spokesperson said the company routinely disrupts coordinated influence operations and enforces policies consistently regardless of political viewpoints.

Political Context

The takedowns followed a sharp decline in President Prabowo Subianto’s approval ratings, which fell to 51% in July from roughly 80% in November 2025 amid public frustration over economic conditions and flagship social program.

The ministry said it ‌also asked Google how the company determined the places of origin behind the content creators or sanctioned operators.

Asked about the criteria it used to remove the channels, the spike in third-quarter removals, and the Indonesian government's request for clarification, a Google spokesperson told Reuters that the company "routinely disrupts coordinated influence operations as part of our global efforts to protect our platforms, including YouTube."

"We consistently enforce our policies regardless of the political viewpoints expressed," the spokesperson added.

However, Google did not mention any of the Indonesian political context or elaborate on why it determined the accounts were part of coordinated influence operations.