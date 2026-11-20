US rules target Chinese AI firms with risk of 30% downturn

A recent increase in US measures targeting China's access to advanced AI chips have just pummelled Chinese technology stocks this week, and it comes just as investors weigh whether Washington's latest curbs will slow Beijing's ambitions or accelerate its drive for technological self-sufficiency.

This all started after Chinese technology firms faced ‌a series of new pressures, including US restrictions targeting Chinese firms' remote access to advanced AI chips, Nvidia's suspension of some chip shipments to China. There is also the shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba and a US proposal that could require American companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI models.

According to Reuters, together, the developments show how the US-China contest for leadership in artificial intelligence is moving beyond semiconductor exports to cloud computing, software and corporate disclosure.

Vice president of research at Counterpoint Research Neil Shah, even spoke out against the impact of US measures on China's AI industry and said, “closing the gap at the leading edge before 2028, or even by 2030, looks difficult.”

In his view, the impact would be “far more prominent” in frontier model training than in inference. But more than that, AI startups such as Moonshot AI, Z.AI, MiniMax and DeepSeek were more likely to be hit harder than hyperscalers such as Alibaba and Tencent he also warned.

Moreover, shares in leading Chinese tech companies have slumped since last week after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who has pushed to preserve access to the Chinese market, resigned as CEO following reports that he had extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

The outlet claims, Z.AI has tumbled 22% and MiniMax 34% over the last two weeks.

Its also being said that even executives at Tencent and Alibaba, two of China's biggest AI companies, said during earnings calls this week that the latest US restrictions would tighten computing constraints, though they differed on the near-term impact.