WhatsApp introduces shared chat themes to iPhone beta testers

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing the latest feature for iOS that lets users share chat themes and wallpapers with everyone in a chat, offering enhanced personalisation.

As per WABetaInfo, the feature is accessible to certain beta testers via WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.45.10.72, allowing users to select whether their selected chat theme remains personal.

Previously, chat themes remained visible only to the person who applied them, meaning participants in the similar conversation could have different wallpapers and bubble colours.

With this significant update, users can synchronise the appearance of their chats.

Users can access the sharing option via the chat info screen when changing a theme or wallpaper.

A bottom sheet presents two options: "Everyone" and "You". Choosing "Everyone" applies the chosen theme to all participants, while tapping"You" keeps the changes private. The default option is "Everyone".

When a theme is shared, the Meta-owned WhatsApp shows a system message in the conversation notifying participants of the change, along with a shortcut to modify the theme if they prefer another appearance.

The feature is available for both individual and group chats, including custom wallpapers selected from the photo library.

As per the company, WhatsApp stated shared themes and wallpapers remain secure by end-to-end encryption, preventing outsiders from accessing the content.

Availability

WhatsApp’s new feature is available gradually to iOS beta testers, with a broader release expected in the near future.