Apple iOS 27.3 update: New features, release date and major changes
The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch theiOS 27.3 during the first half of December
Apple is experimenting with iOS 27.3 with developers and public beta testers launching with a range of the cutting-edge features, including a redesigned Health app, expanded Siri artificial intelligence (AI) and enhancements to Safari and Apple Music.
The update is expected to become accessible to all compatible iPhones in the first half of December 2026.
iOS 27.3 release date
The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch theiOS 27.3 during the first half of December, with users showing anticipation over the social media regarding its release.
The launch timeline suggestion comes as the company is likely to follow its own monopoly of releasing software updates around this period; however, it has yet to be officially confirmed.
What to expect from iOS 27.3?
Here's everything to expect from iOS 27.3:
Redesigned Health app
The launch of iOS 27.3 brings backs the release of the redesigned Health app featuring three sections: Insights, Longevity and Browse.
The Longevity section rolls out a Health Age feature that uses Apple Watch data to compare users' health metrics with their actual age.
Compatible Apple Watch models will also bring easier access to daily Readiness scores.
New Siri AI capabilities
iOS 27.3 expands Siri AI features across several Apple applications, including Messages, Maps, Mail, Photos and Reminders.
Moreover, the update will expand language support to a range of languages, including French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.
Safari and Apple Music improvements
Safari gains vertical tabs on iPhone Duo and an Adaptive Dark Mode that automatically adjusts websites.
Meanwhile, Apple Music introduces Selfie Sing, allowing users to record videos while singing karaoke.
The update also brings revamped StandBy features, video podcasts and vertical video collections to Apple TV.
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