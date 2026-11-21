Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026 for improved gaming experience
Here's the list of Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026 to take your gaming experience to the next level
Dragon Ball Legends promo codes offer free rewards, including Chrono Crystals, Summon Tickets and Z Power.
With the game's 8th Anniversary celebration underway in November 2026, players can redeem the latest working codes and Friend QR Codes to collect bonuses and strengthen their characters without extensive grinding.
Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026
Here's a list of all Dragon Ball Legends codes for November 2026:
OPEN: 100 Chrono Crystals
Note: Long-term welcome code — no known expiry date. Works even for veteran accounts.
STAR2149: 150 Chrono Crystals Global version
Note: Expires Nov 8, 2026 (22:00 PST). Redeem on the official site using a linked Bandai Namco ID.
Dragon Ball Legends promo codes (expired)
Here's the list of Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026 for improved gaming experience:
START8TH4779 — 300 Chrono Crystals (expired June 4, 2026)
TEAM4689 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired April 20, 2026)
SPIRIT8832 — 150 Chrono Crystals (expired April 7, 2026)
JOURNEY3474 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired March 26, 2026)
QUIET9371 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired March 12, 2026)
LEGEND6194 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired February 25, 2026)
SMART4729 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired February 10, 2026)
FIRST2026STEP — Free Chrono Crystals (expired January 14, 2026)
How to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes for November 2026?
Follow this step-by-step guide to easily redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes for November 2026:
- Initially, go to the official DBL Promo Code page at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Web Store.
- Sign in with your Bandai Namco ID.
- This must be the same account linked to your in-game progress. If you're playing as a guest without a BNID, users are required to create and link one first.
- Redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes and find the promo code text box and insert the codes without adding any special character.
- Redeem Dragon Ball Legends code.
- Press "Confirm" (or "Input" depending on your region).
- Launch Dragon Ball Legends. Click the Gift Box icon in the top-right corner of the main screen to collect your Chrono Crystals.
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