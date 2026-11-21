Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026 for improved gaming experience

Dragon Ball Legends promo codes offer free rewards, including Chrono Crystals, Summon Tickets and Z Power.

With the game's 8th Anniversary celebration underway in November 2026, players can redeem the latest working codes and Friend QR Codes to collect bonuses and strengthen their characters without extensive grinding.

Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026

Here's a list of all Dragon Ball Legends codes for November 2026:

OPEN: 100 Chrono Crystals

Note: Long-term welcome code — no known expiry date. Works even for veteran accounts.

STAR2149: 150 Chrono Crystals Global version

Note: Expires Nov 8, 2026 (22:00 PST). Redeem on the official site using a linked Bandai Namco ID.

Dragon Ball Legends promo codes (expired)

Here's the list of Dragon Ball Legends Promo codes for November 2026 for improved gaming experience:

START8TH4779 — 300 Chrono Crystals (expired June 4, 2026)

TEAM4689 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired April 20, 2026)

SPIRIT8832 — 150 Chrono Crystals (expired April 7, 2026)

JOURNEY3474 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired March 26, 2026)

QUIET9371 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired March 12, 2026)

LEGEND6194 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired February 25, 2026)

SMART4729 — 200 Chrono Crystals (expired February 10, 2026)

FIRST2026STEP — Free Chrono Crystals (expired January 14, 2026)

How to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes for November 2026?

Follow this step-by-step guide to easily redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes for November 2026: