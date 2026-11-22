Jensen Huang's potential Nvidia comeback sparks debate amid ongoing controversy

Amid the ongoing uncertainty regarding Nvidia’s leadership after the resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang, the company continues to face mounting pressure from prominent tech figures calling for his return.

The debate follows the company’s reported increasing revenue and issued an optimistic estimate, reassuring investors that its current executives are quite confident and truly believes in the company’s potential to show strong performance in future.

However, calls for Huang's comeback have continued, with Elon Musk and other the leading players of the industry reportedly supporting efforts to bring him back.

Notably, the controversy has raised several questions regarding the company’s long-term pressure prospects after Huang’s exit, with some critics arguing that the company's latest earnings reflect the success of his leadership instead of the performance of its current executives.

Will Jensen Huang return as Nvidia's CEO?

The possibility of Huang’s return remains speculative amid significantly increasing pressure for his return, with US President Donald Trump also supporting him.

The company is also facing uncertainty over its China business after announcing it would stop selling H200 chips in the country amid tightening US export restrictions.

Several analysts suggest restrictions on chip sales and leadership uncertainty may pose a significant affect on the company’s future; however, its latest earnings indicate strong demand for AI chips.