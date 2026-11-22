China has come forward to voice their concerns after FCC's telecom ban

Just in, China firmly opposes the US Federal Communications Commission's vote to ban ‌Chinese telecommunications firms from direct access to US phone numbers according to a report by its commerce ministry today.

According to a report by Reuters, Thursday's FCC decision, which ⁠cited national security concerns, will bar China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom and other IP-enabled service providers from direct access.

At this point in time, the Chinese ministry said in a statement, the regulator has pushed for decoupling the US and ‌China ⁠in the telecoms, communications, and testing and certification sectors, ⁠adding the actions run counter to the consensus reached by the ⁠countries' leaders.

Moreover, its also being said, China urged the United States to retract the ⁠ban, warning it would take necessary counter measures.