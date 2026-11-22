GTA 6 players face PS5, Xbox suspensions for sharing explicit gameplay clips

GTA 6 players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox are facing account suspensions following sharing gameplay photos and clips featuring partially or completely nude characters, sparking criticism over console moderation policies.

As per reports, an Xbox user got a 48-hour suspension after uploading a clip showing scantily clad beachgoers in the game.

Another player using a PS5 reportedly got restricted for one-month on PlayStation Network social features after sharing a photo of a nudist colony.

The incidents have raised concerns regarding how Microsoft and Sony moderate content from GTA 6, carrying a mature age rating and includes nudity and other adult themes.

Both companies use AI-powered monitoring systems to identify potentially inappropriate content, although it remains unclear whether human moderators reviewed the reported clips.

Some players believe automated moderation may have incorrectly flagged gameplay that did not violate platform rules.

Critics argue that gamers should not face penalties for sharing unedited footage from a game approved for their consoles.

Xbox users can minimise the risk by disabling automatic gameplay uploads. Meanwhile, PS5 players are strongly recommended to stay cautious when sharing adult-oriented GTA 6 content through PlayStation Network.