‘If you can invite Andrew then why not Harry & Meghan’: King Charles put on the spot

With this Christmas set to include the likes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a big question has arisen and it has prompted U.K. based royal commentator, Afua Hagan to come forward.

In a chat with Newsweek she laid down her thoughts and pondered, “f you can invite someone who has been accused of the terrible things Andrew's been accused of, then why can't you invite Harry and Meghan.”

In her view “I think that will be because of the Waleses and that will be William who will really feel that he doesn't want Harry and Meghan to be there which is a real shame.”

In her admission she also offered her sympathies to the couple and said, “even though they're back on U.K. soil and they've closed that geographical distance, there's still so much emotional distance to overcome.”

All in all “I would love to see them at Christmas at Sandringham,” she admitted. But added, “I just don't think the invitation will be extended.”

Her concluding words were filled with even more sadness because this Christmas risks coming and going without Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet getting a taste, for another year coming.

Regarding this the expert said, “The king's never had those grandchildren with him at Christmas time and I think that's really sad. There's a tendency to frame everything as a royal snub but maybe actually this Christmas is about everybody choosing peace over protocol. Maybe that should come from the king and he should choose peace over what the Waleses want.”