Will Prince William have 2026 Christmas with Harry? Pal breaks silence

While no formal invite is known to have been extended to Prince Harry for a royal Christmas, there are some who wonder what would happen should the King decide to have the Sussexes and their kids over last minute.

According to the report where all this has been referenced, the idea is that there may be ‘alternatives’ considered.

In order to get into detail, a friend came forward. According to them, the past has not been forgotten, nor have the allegations made against Kate in particular – at least in the eyes of her husband.

For those still unversed with the heir’s reasons for holding onto his apprehension, Woman and Home reports, the issue at the heart of it is that there is “no trust there” with his brother and sister-in-law. “The prince is concerned for his own family - he has to protect them and their privacy.”

The main fear, at least where William is concerned is that “any moment could be regurgitated for the Sussexes’ commercial profit.”

Before concluding the pal also said, “if Harry and Meghan were to be invited to family events, I think you’d find that he and Catherine would have other plans.”