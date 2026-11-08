Will Prince William have 2026 Christmas with Harry? Pal breaks silence
What happens if King Charles extends a Christmas invite to Prince Harry last minute? What will ‘angry’ Prince William do?
While no formal invite is known to have been extended to Prince Harry for a royal Christmas, there are some who wonder what would happen should the King decide to have the Sussexes and their kids over last minute.
According to the report where all this has been referenced, the idea is that there may be ‘alternatives’ considered.
In order to get into detail, a friend came forward. According to them, the past has not been forgotten, nor have the allegations made against Kate in particular – at least in the eyes of her husband.
For those still unversed with the heir’s reasons for holding onto his apprehension, Woman and Home reports, the issue at the heart of it is that there is “no trust there” with his brother and sister-in-law. “The prince is concerned for his own family - he has to protect them and their privacy.”
The main fear, at least where William is concerned is that “any moment could be regurgitated for the Sussexes’ commercial profit.”
Before concluding the pal also said, “if Harry and Meghan were to be invited to family events, I think you’d find that he and Catherine would have other plans.”
-
Prince William should be proud of himself due to Prince George, cheer fans
-
King Charles not speaking to Prince Harry during Prince Archie’s birth
-
Royal relief as Prince Harry does not overshadow Remembrance Day
-
Prince Harry ‘rages’ after losing PR war against Prince William
-
King Charles ‘really loved Princess Diana,’ says expert
-
Prince William, Kate traumatised by ill-fated Royal tour
-
Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato not ‘bestfriends’ amid Rare Beauty campaign
-
Prince William, Prince George break Royal tradition on day out