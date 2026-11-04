Christine Taylor gets nostalgic about working with Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander’

Christine Taylor called her ‘Zoolander’ experience ‘a master class.’

Christine starred as Matilda Jeffries alongside her longtime husband, Ben Stiller, who played the character of a male fashion model, Derek Zoolander, in 2001’s comedy movie, Zoolander.

Now, as the iconic movie marks its 25th anniversary, the actress told People Magazine, “I can’t believe it’s 25, but it’s very exciting. It’s Zoolander. It’s iconic.”

For those unaware, Christine and Ben tied the knot in May 2000, and it was their first film together following their marriage.

Recalling the experience of working in the film as a newlywed at that time, Christine said, “Oh my gosh. We had just gotten married.”

She went on to explain, “It was truly a master class for me. I had done some films before, and I’d worked with Ben as a director in a TV pilot, but it was my first time working with Ben on a feature film that he was also starring in.”

Further sharing a memorable scene from the movie, the Dodgeball star said, “The moment that I really hold onto is the moment when we’re having the tea, and Derek and Hansel are talking to Matilda and trying to get her to loosen up a little bit. She talks about growing up and seeing all the models on the covers.”

Adding, “I just remember that scene. It’s a classic scene of watching the way Ben and Owen worked.”

“They would be themselves, normal Ben and Owen, and then they would immediately go into these characters that were so different from who they were,” she further added.

“To me, it was, as always, these lessons in comedy that I just continued to learn from all of the people that I’d worked with over the years, including my husband,” Christine spoke of the lessons she learnt from her co-stars, especially the art of comedy.