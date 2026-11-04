Cameron Diaz earns praise for her iconic ‘Shrek’ role

Shrek 5 is set to be released on June 30, 2027.

Cameron Diaz lent her voice to the animated character Shrek’s wife, Princess Fiona, while Mike Myers voiced Shrek in the original 2001’s movie. Moreover, they are set to return to voice their characters in the upcoming sequel.

Now, in a clip shared by People Magazine from Shrek’s 25th anniversary’s special video, the co-director of the animated film, Vicky Jenson, praised Cameron while opening up about her behind-the-scenes personality.

“Cameron was so much fun. She’s just so goofy and really grounded at the same time,” she said.

“She was always all-in at recording sessions,” Jenson continued. “She was just right there to have fun and explore the character.”

While director Adamson said, “You bring in elements of the character, you bring elements of Cameron — particularly her smile, how she moves, something about her eyes — and then you just experiment.”

Noting, “Fiona was actually the hardest design challenge, and partly because we’d gone to that uncanny valley immediately.”

“She actually looked more, sort of, anime at one point. She actually looked more real at some point,” Adamson noted.

“And then we got into the uncanny valley where you wanted her to be either real or not real,” he added further.