Kim Kardashian ‘is not embarrassed’ after failing bar exam

Kim Kardashian has no qualms about delaying her law degree.

The makeup mogul reveals she will not get back down through failure as she struggles to pass the California bar exam.

“I never really get embarrassed,” she admitted according to Page Six, at the New York Season 2 premiere of All’s Fair this Monday. “I think it’s embarrassing for people that don’t try to study for the bar that would ever put me in an embarrassing situation.”

“Most people who take the Bar Exam dedicate months leading up to the test and focus all their energy on preparing,” an insider explained. “But she is working nonstop as a single mom and trying to do it all.”

Speaking about playing a lawyer on television, Kim added: “I’d love to partner the two. I hope it happens while the show is still happening, so fingers crossed, prayers up!” she told us before adding a parting shot to critics.

“Even if the outcome isn’t what other people would want, I know more than all of them combined because I know the law! So I’m proud of that, I’m proud of that.”

This comes as expert Rob Shutter reveals that Kim has privately told her momager not to expect another wedding special if her current romance eventually leads to marriage.

After years of public relationships, high-profile weddings and very public breakups, the reality star reportedly wants to keep the next milestone to herself.

“Kim has given the world front-row seats to her love life for years. She’s done the televised wedding, the public heartbreak and the endless relationship autopsies. This time, she wants to fall in love without worrying about ratings, storylines or whether a camera is capturing the perfect moment,” a source shared.

That may be easier said than done in a family that has built an entertainment empire around sharing personal moments.

Kardashian weddings have delivered plenty of television drama, so another walk down the aisle would almost certainly attract attention.

But Kim reportedly has different priorities this time around.