Prince William is tired of Prince Harry taking ‘cheap shots at him’

Prince William knows Prince Harry was trying to take a swipe at him with the latest interview.



The Duke of Sussex, who told GQ that there are some people in the Royal circle, who do not want him to reunite with family, took a jibe at estranged brother Prince William.

A source tells Closer Online: “William has no doubt in his mind that this was yet another cheap shot at him, Kate and the royal family in general. He wishes Harry would shut up, especially if he really does harbour a desire to patch things up with the family further down the line.”

“For William, it feels as though Harry is going out of his way to cause trouble and embarrass the family, while continuing to point fingers at everyone other than himself,” adds the insider.

“Both William and Kate are exasperated, but Kate a little more measured and less reactive. She wants to believe Harry’s coming from a place of vulnerability and this is his way of openly begging for a pathway towards peace, while still trying to hold his head up high and defend himself,” said the source as they pressed upon the ongoing topic of conversation in the Wales household.