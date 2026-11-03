Hilary Duff makes bombshell confession about her role in 'Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff recently revealed what she felt while filming Lizzie McGuire more than two decades ago.

For those unaware, the 39-year-old American actress and singer-songwriter played the role of Elizabeth “Lizzie" McGuire and Isabella Parigi in the 2003 American teen comedy film directed by Jim Fall.

Duff, who was already playing the same role in the television sitcom of the same name that aired for two seasons from January 2001 to February 2004, talked about securing the titular role in the Disney Channel show.

Shedding light on becoming a star in her childhood, she told Paper Magazine she was “f***** done” with the part when she was filming The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The How I Met Your Father star explained, “I was pretty done with Lizzie at that time. I had filmed 30 episodes one year and 35 episodes the next. I turned into a huge star. Everyone called me Lizzie. And then I went to Italy to film that movie, and I think I was just like, I’m f******* done with you.”

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful for doing it, but at the time, I was pretty exhausted by it.”

“I was trying to create Hilary Duff separate from Lizzie, so that was right at the midway point where I was like, I’m never singing that song. And I didn’t even own it. It wasn’t my song to sing. But now I feel like it is,” Hilary Duff clarified.