McTominay returns to Scotland squad as Penrice earns first call-up

Scotland has welcomed Scott McTominay back into the squad for the remaining Nations League matches, which feature a home fixture against North Macedonia and an away test in Switzerland.

This marks a first call up for James Penrice and uncapped Kristi Mongtomery, a last-minute addition previously held onto his place.

Scott McKenna and Kenny McLean miss through injury while Lennon Miller, Josh Doig, Colby Donovan and James Wilson drop out.

According to the BBC, head coach Sebastien Pocognoli selected a 28-man provisional squad for the opening four fixtures.

Scotland are third in Group B1 and must secure a minimum of four points to retain any possibility of finishing as runners-up and qualifying for the promotion play-offs.

Napoli star McTominay has scored four goals in seven outings following a minor-cardiac procedure. Adams has doubled his Torino tally for the teams with two goals in five Serie A games following a brief absence due to an adductor injury.

Captain Andy Roberston will surpass Sir Kenny Dalglish's historic milestone of 102 international appearances if the Spurs defender plays in both matches.