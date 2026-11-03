Taylor Red singer Nicole's death leaves sisters 'heartbroken'

Taylor Red singer Nicole Taylor's death leaves sisters 'heartbroken'

Taylor Red singer, Nicole Taylor, has sadly passed away after battling cancer. She was 35 years old.

The singer's death was announced on social media by her triplet sisters, Natalie and Nika, who are also part of the music band.

Nicole breathed her last on September 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a courageous fight against breast cancer.

“Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend. We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again,” the sisters said in a statement released on their website.

Paying tribute to her sister, Nika and Natalie said in a YouTube video, “We are shocked and heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor."

"This isn’t the video we thought we’d ever be making," they continued. "You know, we thought she would be here sharing her story of earthly healing, but instead we’re here sharing her story of heavenly healing and she’s at peace and no longer suffering, so we’re thankful for that."

"We're still processing everything. This honestly feels really hard to talk about, but we're going to do our best in sharing some of her story," the sisters added. “We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.”